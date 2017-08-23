DOLE Forms Technical Working Group (TWG) to Draw Up Guidelines on Wearing High-Heels in the Workplace

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III formed a technical working group (TWG) that will study and come up with guidelines on wearing high-heeled shoes in the workplace.

The move was prompted by complaints that salesladies in department stores and similar establishments across the country are made to stand for the duration of their duty which, Bello said, is detrimental to the health of the employees.

A labor group also called the attention of the labor department on the mandatory use of high heels by women employees in workplaces.

The TWG, was tasked to recommend a set rules, is chaired by Undersecretary Dominador Say, with Bureau of Working Conditions Director Teresita Cucueco and Occupational Safety and Health Center Executive Director Noel Binag as members.

The group, which will also take in inputs from other offices and agencies of DOLE, will have until August 22 to submit its recommendations. (DOLE/RJB/SDL/PIA-NCR)