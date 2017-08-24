DOST Opens 2018 College Scholarships

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has called on talented senior high school students aspiring to become engineers and scientists to apply now for college scholarships.

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) opened its undergraduate scholarship programs, namely RA 7687 and Merit, to senior high school students who wish to pursue four or five-year courses in science and technology (S&T) fields starting school year 2018-2019.

To be eligible under the Merit program, the student applicant must be: natural born Filipino citizen; member of the top five percent of the graduating class for non-STEM strand and all are eligible to apply under the STEM strand; of good moral character and good health; and qualifier of the 2018 S&T scholarship examination.

Under RA 7687 program, he/she must also be poor, talented and deserving student who belongs to a family whose socio-economic status does not exceed the set values of certain indicators, and resident of the municipality for the last four years as attested by the barangay chairman.

Qualifiers can choose from among 71 science and engineering courses available, such as agribusiness management, medical technology, and marine biology.

The aspiring RA 7687 Scholarship Program scholars will receive subsidies on tuition and other school fees as well as book allowance, monthly living allowance for 10 to 11 month duration every year and more.

DOST-SEI Merit scholars will also receive the same benefits as the RA 7687 scholars except for a pro-rated monthly stipend depending on the family’s socio-economic status.

Interested students may secure application forms from their principal or school head, or download the forms at www.sei.dost.gov.ph.

They must file their application at the DOST Negros Oriental Provincial S&T Center at #24 Yakal St., Daro, Dumaguete City.

For inquiries, interested applicants can contact telephone numbers (035) 421-2100 or 225-4551 or dostnegor@gmail.com.

Deadline for the filing of application forms (including complete supporting documents) is on August 25, 2017 (Friday).

The aptitude examination will be conducted on October 15, 2017 (Sunday), starting at 7:00 A.M. at the Negros Oriental State University-Main Campus I in Dumaguete City for District 2 applicants, NORSU Guihulngan Campus for District 1 applicants and NORSU Bayawan City-Sta. Catalina Campus for District three applicants. (jct/PIA7-Negros Oriental with reports from DOST Information Officer Sean Adrian T. Guardiano)