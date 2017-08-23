DOT in Talks for Staging of Pacquiao-Horn Rematch in Philippines

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is negotiating for the staging of the rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Australian boxer Jeff Horn in the Philippines.

In a press briefing Tuesday, DOT Secretary Wanda Teo said the department is currently in talks with Pacquiao’s camp for the possible holding of the boxing match at the Philippine Arena in December.

Teo said she had been in touch with Pacquiao’s business manager, 1-PACMAN partylist Rep. Eric Pineda, for the possible financial sponsorship of the Tourism Department for the fight to push through.

“Just this morning we have talked to Cong. Eric Pineda. He was asking us if we could sponsor the Pacquiao fight this coming December. So we’re working on that,” she said.

The announcement came despite the confirmation of Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk that the bout will be held anew in their city in November.

Quirk said Brisbane Marketing, the city council’s major events subsidiary, would be holding negotiations with promoters Top Rank and Duco Events.

Horn defeated Pacquiao via a unanimous decision last July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title.