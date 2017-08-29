Drug Informers are Living Heroes: Cebu Mayor

Mayor Tomas Osmeña has recognized informers, especially on illegal drugs, as living heroes.

During a short program in celebration of National Heroes Day at the Cebu City Hall on Monday, the mayor said the government’s campaign against illegal drugs will not be successful without these informers or concerned citizens, especially those who have informed him about drug personalities in their communities either through text or Facebook messages.

Received information resulted in the arrests of quite a number of suspected drug pushers in the different barangays of the city.

Since these informers have taken great risks in divulging the identities of their neighbors, Osmeña called them: “Heroes of today.”

The mayor also recognized the heroic deed of 21-year-old Crisanto Amorante, a pizza parlor worker, who unfortunately died while trying to help a woman against robbers in Barangay Carreta.

Amorante’s parents and siblings received the posthumous recognition award from Osmeña, who said that Crisanto’s unselfish deed is worth emulating and people should help anybody in need instead of turning a blind eye.

Highlight of the celebration was the giving of the “Modern Day Hero” award to Cebuana marathon runner Mary Joy Tabal, who bagged the gold medal in the 2017 South East Asian Games in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Osmeña said Tabal is very deserving of the award as she did not only give honor to Cebu but to the whole country. (With reports from Michelle Bugtai/PNA)