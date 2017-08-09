DSWD-7 Urges LGUs to Strengthen FDS

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII urges Local Government Units in region 7 to strengthen the implementation of the Family Development Session (FDS) in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

FDS is one of the conditionalities of Pantawid Pamilya that gathers partner-beneficiaries once a month to discuss various development topics.

It aims to enhance and acquire new skills and knowledge of Pantawid partner-beneficiaries in responding to their parental roles and responsibilities particularly on the health and nutrition, education, protection and psychosocial needs of children; promote positive family values; strengthen marital relationships and active citizenship for community empowerment among others.

“We encourage LGUs to pass a local policy in strengthening FDS in their locality,” said DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre.

The local policy would encourage convergence among local stakeholders in the implementation of FDS.

“Through the local policy, we would be able to utilize and tap various subject matter experts for example, if the FDS module is about health and nutrition, the right person to discuss is the local nutritionist-dietician and if it is about peace and order in the community, the local police would have the chance to discuss this matter,” Macapobre underscored.

Currently, there are already 49 LGUs in region 7 who passed an Executive Order (EO) in support of the FDS implementation.

These are Ubay, Jagna, Candijay, Sierra Bullones, Carlos P. Garcia, Alicia, Clarin, Getafe, Mabini, Loon, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Antequera, San Isidro, Carmen, Dagohoy, Danao, Inabanga, Sagbayan, Lila, Bilar, Garcia Hernandez and Guindulman of Bohol; Alcantara, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Samboan, Mandaue City, Compostela, Sogod, San Fernando, Toledo City, Tuburan, Asturias, Naga City, Argao, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe and San Remigio of Cebu; and Maria, Enrique Villanueva, Siquijor, Larena, San Juan and Lazi of Siquijor Province.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Dalaguete, passed a Sangguniang Bayan resolution for a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with DSWD-7.

Since November 2015, the Pantawid Municipal Links (MLs) are being augmented by a team of trainers hired by LGU Dalaguete in the conduct of FDS.

Aside from manpower, LGU Dalaguete also provided logistics from its own local funds in order to provide effective and efficient intervention into the lives of the Pantawid partner-beneficiaries.