Social workers

DSWD 7 Workers Pass Social Work Licensure Examination

Date Posted: August 29, 2017 | By Press Release

“Congratulations, you made it!” Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre, Regional Director for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7 conveyed this message to the 19 DSWD 7 workers who passed the recent Board for Social Workers during the August 7, 2017 Monday convocation.

Administered by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the examination was conducted on July 27 and 28.

The successful social workers are the following: Fharlyn Logroño, Rhyniel Ponce, Roselyn Sayago, Henjeanette Vestil, Daisy Grace Balingkit, Osmundo Evangelista, Jr., Imelda Gimena, Aveljan Membreve, Jane Binongo, Cloui dolina, Maricris Baliling, Roda Bandibas, Katrina Alesna, Mary Joy Aniñon, Bernadith Centino, Mary Grace Lim, Mary Sunshine Sastre, Jasmin Clare Cornejos and Judelyn Soriano.

“Your DSWD 7 family is very proud of you,” said Director Macapobre.

She also encouraged those who have yet to take the social work licensure examination or the civil service examination to pursue it.

