DTI-7 Launches Kapatid “Mentor Me” Program Batch 3

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region 7, in cooperation with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Go Negosyo, launched the Kapatid “Mentor ME” Batch 3 and Aral Negosyo-Angat Kapatid Countryside Negosyo Program at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel.

Twenty-eight micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) comprised the 3rd batch of mentees under the Kapatid Mentor Micro Entrepreneurs (KMME) Program.

The mentees tackled Module 1 (Enterpreneurial Mind-Setting and Deepening-Values) and Module 2 (Enterpreneurial Marketing Mindset) of the Aral-Negosyo Angat-Kapatid (ANAK) Para sa Bayan, a Derivative Program of KMME for Negosyo Centers.

KMME is one of DTI’s programs for MSMEs that aims to help micro entrepreneurs scale up their businesses through regular coaching and mentoring sessions from business owners and practitioners on different functional areas of entrepreneurship, such as those held in Negosyo Centers nationwide.

Currently, there are 11 Negosyo Centers (NC) in Cebu, namely: NC Cebu City, NC UP Cebu, NC Lapu-lapu, NC Carcar, NC Dalaguete, NC Consolacion, NC Tuburan, NC Bogo, NC Daanbantayan, NC Santa Fe, and NC San Remegio.

DTI-7 Assistant Regional Director Nelia Navarro shared that they hope to add 13 more, two in the southwest and 11 in Yolanda-stricken areas.

She added that MSMEs are 99.6 percent of the total enterprises in the Philippines with Central Visayas ranking third in having the most MSMEs in the country.

Go Negosyo founder and Presidential Consultant for Enterpreneurship Joey Concepcion also talked about “Prosperity for All,” an ASEAN vision that hinges on mentorship and inclusivity among businesses and poverty reduction.

Concepcion believes that mentorship is powerful and is a key element in helping those who want to become entrepreneurs and even entrepreneurs who want to become more successful.

“We want businesses to have a greater heart,” Concepcion expressed.

Republic Act No. 10644 also known as the “Go Negosyo Act” which seeks to strengthen MSMEs to create more job opportunities in the country.

Its basic policy is to foster national development, promote inclusive growth, and reduce poverty by encouraging the establishment of MSMEs that facilitate local job creation, production, and trade in the country. (jsme/PIA-7-Cebu/asv)