DTI Gears Up for IDP’s Livelihood Programs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has intensified its efforts at providing livelihood programs for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Marawi City.

In a recent visit to Sta. Elena Evacuation Center, Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that the livelihood assistance is the best help that the government could provide for the IDPs.“

“For them, iba yung pakiramdam na ikaw ay kumikita at alam mong may pera ka para sa mga pangangailanan mo at hindi ka talaga always aasa sa gobyerno. They want the government to help them get back to business”, said Maglaya.

(For them, it is different to earn money and to know that you have something to spend for your daily needs without depending on the government.)

In a related development, the Provincial Technology and Livelihood Development Center of Lanao del Sur has provided 20 sewing machines for the production of malong by the IDPs. A total of 275 malong were produced and displayed at Kahimunan Trade Fair in SM CDO Downtown Premier, Cagayan de Oro City and at LDS GO Negosyo Center in Camague, Iligan City.

A P5,000 worth of starting kit comprising clothing and sewing materials was also provided by DTI. The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) will provide 100 sewing machines through the DTI.

To date, DTI has negotiated with Robinsons-Iligan, Gaisano-Iligan and SM Cagayan de Oro to accommodate IDP traders or sellers.

Plans for establishing Little Padian sa Iligan is still going on, as this would provide the IDPs a space for their business. (LEAntonio PIA-ILGN/LDN)