Globe Advocates Bike Commuting to Reduce Carbon Footprint

As part of its commitment to a sustainable environment, Globe Telecom encourages bike commuting among its employees as an alternative option of transportation to reduce carbon footprint.

Called Bike2Globe, the program aims to increase the people’s awareness on the positive effects of biking to the environment. A bicycle takes fewer natural resources to make and even combats both noise and air pollution, therefore, making it a better alternative to cars.

“It is Globe Telecom’s advocacy to reduce our impact to the environment and support a low carbon future to address climate change. We want to extend that to our stakeholders, primarily our employees, and one of the easiest and most effective ways to do it is by promoting the use of bikes,” said Raymond Martin S. Aguilar, Globe Head for Operational Risk Management and Business Protection.

Aside from UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Change, Bike2Globe also supports UN SDG 11 on making cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable through access to affordable and sustainable transport.

During the launch event, the National Bike Organization administered a forum for Globe employees on bike and road safety while a motorcade was organized around different stations within Bonifacio Global City where the Globe headquarters is located. Booths were also set up featuring various bicycle merchandise, survival kit products and Project1Phone eWaste bin.

For those without their own bikes, Globe provides several e-bikes which employees can use when they have work-related errands around the area. E-bikes are equipped with an electric motor and pedal power which can be manually used when battery runs out. Just like the regular bikes, e-bikes are an affordable and reliable mode of transportation which do not emit harmful chemicals to the environment.