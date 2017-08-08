Globe Partners with Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

Globe Telecom partners with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) through Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) for its #PlayItRight advocacy in a bid to encourage the public to play content from legitimate sources as well as provide an opportunity for local movies and film-makers to grow their business and expand to more audiences.

By bannering PPP, one of the biggest Filipino film festivals that hero homegrown talent, Globe is also able to show its support to the Philippine movie industry. PPP has the largest number of screenings for films nationwide with 790 theaters showcasing 12 top-rated locally-produced movies chosen by the FDCP.

“We intend to elevate the quality of entertainment in the country. There’s a boundless supply of talent in the Philippines which may bring great movies, awe-inspiring theater productions, and exciting content but it also entails educating consumers to patronize these movies, shows, and content only through legitimate means. By supporting the #PlayItRight campaign, everyone will get the opportunity to experience quality and safe entertainment wherever they are and in whichever form they want –whether film, digital, or theater,” said Globe Chief Commercial Officer Albert De Larrazabal.

De Larrazabal added that #PlayItRight advocacy also allows Globe to protect not only its own original content but also the the licensed content of its global and local partners. Together with Globe, HOOQ supports PPP through its mobile app, giving more opportunities for local films to be accessible to local audiences anytime, anywhere.

Film piracy has long been an issue with Filipino moviemakers who find their work screened through illegal means. With #PlayItRight, movies, music and other aspects of the performing arts are more accessible to the public, helping to combat online piracy. At the launching of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino earlier, many in the movie industry were thankful for the initiative that allows for more Filipinos to have access to quality local films in theaters.

PPP covers several genres, promising curated movie choices for Filipino film fans. Included in the lineup chosen for the festival are romantic films 100 Tula Para Kay Stella and Paglipay and narratives that touch the heart such as the gritty Hamog, the romance drama Pauwi Na, the film tackling Down Syndrome, Star na si Van Damme Stallone and the Triptico anthology. For those who want it light, their funnybone will be tickled by comedies Bar Boys and the satirical Patay na Si Hesus. Moviegoers who prefer action can watch AWOL and Birdshot while horror fans may choose between Ang Mananggal sa Unit 23B and the thriller Salvage.

Customers may download the GMOVIES app from Google Play or App Store to easily book seats and buy tickets for the complete roster of PPP films. First-time users of GMOVIES can enjoy P50 OFF on their first movie ticket to any of the PPP films with the use of the promo code PELIKULA. The promo is limited to new GMovies users, and is limited to one (1) use only. GMovies, one of the innovations of Globe through Digital Ventures, likewise, advocates watching films from legitimate sources and giving business opportunities for local theatres to grow in the competitive market.

For the screening schedules of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, visit its official Facebook Page.