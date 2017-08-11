Government Unveils First Ever Filipino-Made Multi-Mission Vessels

Two 50-meter offshore multi-mission vessels will be added to the growing number of floating assets of the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR).

The vessels are built in the Philippines and are now undergoing finishing touches. They were launched on 10 August 2017 at ten in the morning in Navotas City. Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Secretary Emmanuel Piñol led the launching ceremony.

The construction of vessels started in January 2016. Initially built as research ships, the vessels were modified into offshore multi-mission vessels due to the intensified campaign against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

These vessels were designed by Incat Crowther, an internationally known ship designer and built by Josefa Slipways, Inc. based in Navotas City, Metro Manila. To ensure that standards are met, all plans, drawings, and calculations conform to the rules, regulations, and requirements of Bureau Veritas, a world expert in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services.

The acquisition of the vessels was made possible thru the assistance of partner agencies like the Maritime Industry Authority, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine Navy, which DA-BFAR recognized in the launching along with people who diligently worked on the vessels’ acquisition, especially the previous DA-BFAR administration.

The vessels will be commissioned in two months upon completion of the necessary equipment that will be needed for their operations. Commissioning will be led by the President of the Republic of the Philippines. (BFAR)