Have a Doctor Available Via Phone or at Your Doorstep with KonsultaMD, AIDE Partnership

KonsultaMD, a 24/7 health hotline service of Global Telehealth, Inc. (GTI), announced today that it partnered with home care app AIDE to provide people the convenience of acquiring medical care without leaving the comforts of their own home.

AIDE is the first home care booking app in the Philippines where users can choose the best, available health care professional based on their needs with just a simple tap of a button on their smartphone or any portable digital device. The app offers an easier way to access these services without leaving their homes or offices.

Starting August 15, 2017 up to September 14, 2017, members of KonsultaMD will have the benefit of having a licensed and qualified medical professional who specializes in medical care, nursing care, physical therapy, diagnostics or even animal care, right at their doorstep. During the period, KonsultaMD members get to enjoy one (1) free trial of any AIDE service. They will also get a 10 percent discount on all AIDE services from August 15 onwards.

“We’ve already made it easy for Filipinos with medical needs to get access to professional medical care over the phone, but we decided to take it up a notch by partnering with AIDE. Now, they not only get to talk to medical professionals over the phone but also get to see them personally, and they don’t have to brave the horrendous traffic just to get to the clinic or hospital. They can just stay put and let the doctors come to them,” explained Maridol Ylanan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Telehealth, Inc. (GTI), an affiliate of Globe Telecom.

Dr. Patrick Bugayong, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AIDE said: “AIDE was created with the dream of providing medical care anytime, anywhere for the Filipino people – and it is through this partnership with KonsultaMD that we take another step closer to achieving this. As partners, we will constantly learn, adapt, and improve as we tackle the various pain points of our health care system together. We, at AIDE, are excited as we believe that the phrase “medical care anytime, anywhere” has never been more possible than it has been with AIDE and KonsultaMD.”

The partnership with AIDE is just the latest among many efforts of KonsultaMD to help address common concerns of millions of Filipinos with regard to their healthcare needs. Earlier, KonsultaMD joined hands with healthcare service providers such as FamilyDoc, a 3-in-1 facility with doctors on-site, a laboratory, and pharmacy; MedGrocer online pharmacy; Healthway Medical with its network of mall-based, one-stop-shop clinics; Lifeline, a private, membership-based rescue service; and QualiMed which runs hospitals and multi-specialty clinics.

KonsultaMD is a health hotline service made up of a team of licensed, highly-trained and experienced Filipino doctors who are ready to provide Filipinos with access to high quality medical information anytime, anywhere. Inquiries about health-related issues include but are not limited to maternity, pediatrics, and primary conditions like fever, rashes, and allergies, to name a few. Callers may also inquire about matters pertaining to health coaching, nutrition counselling, permissible medication, and even laboratory results.

To avail of the service, Globe Postpaid customers only need to pay a fee of P150 a month which can be used by up to four additional members. Globe Prepaid and TM customers have the option to subscribe for an individual membership by paying P15 a week or P60 monthly.

Customers of other networks can also subscribe to KonsultaMD by simply logging on to website, to fill out an online application form. Subscription payments can be made via Visa, MasterCard, GCash, BancNet, or SMART Money.

Calls from Globe landlines nationwide and calls within Metro Manila via landline are free. Calls from Globe or TM mobile numbers are charged a special call rate of P1 per minute while non-Globe customers pay the standard mobile and NDD rates.

For more about KonsultaMD, call their mobile hotline at 79880 or landline at (02) 798-8000 or visit the website. Follow KonsultaMD through their Facebook page, or Twitter.