He answered me when I was sinking fast in

my despair. He heard my pleading prayer.

He answered me when no one else would hear;

he wiped away all the pity filled tears.

He answered me and kissed my cheek, dear

child find peace in me and go to sleep.

O almighty Father now I’m free! O Lord of

all thank you for taking the time to answer me.

#throwback

By April Gist

www.inspirationalarchive.com