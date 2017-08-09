I was walking down life’s highway a long time ago.

One day I saw a sign that read, “Heaven’s Grocery Store”.

As I got a little closer the door came open wide,

and when I came to myself I was standing inside.

I saw a host of Angels, they were standing everywhere.

One handed me a blanket and said, “My Child shop with care”.

Everything a Christian needs is in that grocery store,

and all you can’t carry, come back the next day for more.

First, I got some Patience, Love was in the same row.

Further down was Understanding, needed everywhere you go.

I got a box or two of Wisdom, a bag or two of Faith,

I just couldn’t miss the Holy Ghost, it was all over the place.

I stopped to get some Strength and Courage to help me run this race,

but then my blanket was getting full, and I remembered I needed Grace.

I didn’t forget Salvation, which like the others was free,

so I tried to get enough of that to save both you and me.

Then I started to the counter to pay my grocery bill,

for I thought I had everything to do my master’s will.

As I went up the aisle, I saw Prayer and had to put it in,

for I knew when I stepped outside, I would run right into sin.

Peace and Joy were plentiful, they were on the last shelf.

Song and Praises were hanging near, so I just helped myself.

Then I said to the Angel, “How much do I owe?”

The Angel smiled and said, “Just take them everywhere you go.”

Again, I politely asked “How much do I really owe?”

The Angel smiled again and said, “My Child, Jesus Paid Your Bill A Long Time Ago.”

by Ron DeMarco

www.inspirationalarchive.com