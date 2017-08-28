Image Source: YouTube Image Source: YouTube

I Hope

Date Posted: August 28, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

“I hope you come to find that
which gives life a deep meaning for you.
Something worth living for -
maybe even worth dying for
something that energizes you,
enthuses you,
enables you to keep moving ahead.
I can’t tell you what it might be ~
that’s for you to find, to choose, to love.
I can just encourage you to start looking
and support you in the search.”

Ita Ford, M.M.

(Excerpt from a letter written to Ita’s niece and godchild–Jennifer Ford, on her sixteenth birthday, three months before Ita died–8/18/80)

www.inspirationalarchive.com

