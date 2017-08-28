“I hope you come to find that

which gives life a deep meaning for you.

Something worth living for -

maybe even worth dying for

something that energizes you,

enthuses you,

enables you to keep moving ahead.

I can’t tell you what it might be ~

that’s for you to find, to choose, to love.

I can just encourage you to start looking

and support you in the search.”

Ita Ford, M.M.

(Excerpt from a letter written to Ita’s niece and godchild–Jennifer Ford, on her sixteenth birthday, three months before Ita died–8/18/80)

www.inspirationalarchive.com