Ilocos Norte Takes the Limelight for Film Destination

Ilocos Norte is taking pride of its scenic spots that are constantly picked for film locations.

Since the golden age of Philippine cinema, Ilocos Norte is one of the most selected destinations for films because of its rich culture and scenic landscapes that complement with the need of the storyline.

Among those destinations that Ilocos Norte holds high for its fame are the sand dunes in Paoay, rock formation in Burgos, and natural spring in Pasuquin.

With the booming promotion and exposure of the province in the film industry, a Media Incentive Desk was established in 2012 to handle all media productions that desire to shoot some scenes in Ilocos Norte.

The provincial government has confirmed plenty of pending films to be shot in Bacarra, Burgos, Sarrat, Dingras, Currimao, and Paoay from one of the biggest networks in the country.

Soap operas and local movies are set to take place in the said places.

According to Radz Bismonte of the Media Incentive Desk, there is so much more to offer beyond the province’s heritage houses, natural wonders, and urban settings.

“Sabayan pa ‘yan ng accessibility sa lahat, mga local artists, at lalo na ang suporta ng local government units,” he said.

The promotion of Ilocos Norte as film destination is paving a way for a wider and extensive exposure of its beautiful and hidden treasures.

Through this, the province will not find it difficult to advertise on its own, but its majestic niche shall speak of what it can offer. (JNPD/MJTAB/PIA-1, Ilocos)