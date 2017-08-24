Int’l Fintech Firm Payoneer Supports Geeks on a Beach for the Second Year

International financial technology firm Payoneer is supporting the global startup conference Geeks on a Beach (GOAB) for the second straight year as one of this year’s most awaited event’s silver sponsors.

Miguel Warren, Payoneer Philippines Country Manager, said the company is delighted to once more take part in this year’s GOAB which will be held at Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines on August 24-25, 2017.

“We are in Geeks on a Beach to talk about the huge potential of e-commerce, freelancing, and outsourcing in the Philippines; and how Payoneer can help these fields with their online and cross-border payments,” said Warren.

This year’s GOAB, which has been done annually since its first staging in Boracay Island in 2013, again promises to bring together some of the biggest names of the tech, design, and startup world from across the world.

“We really like to see the kind of folks gathered together in Palawan for the Geeks on a Beach – startups, techies, and corporates – to see how we can help them facilitate payments on an easy, convenient, and cost-efficient way,” said Warren.

Warren is part of the panel on “Corporate Digital Transformation: Becoming Victorious in a Collision between Businesses and Today’s Challenging Digital Forces” during the second day of the GOAB conference.

His fellow panelists include Robertson Chiang of Dragonpay Corporation, Arup Maity of BlastAsia & Xamun Inc., Joey Limjap of PLDT Innolab, Ramon Escueta of Philippine Chamber of Commerce, and Annabelle Ong of the Puerto Princesa Chamber of Commerce.

This panel is especially envisioned for corporates and businesses wishing to jumpstart their digital innovation by incorporating automated processes and tools, using software to reach out to new customers and expand profits, harnessing the power of social media and digital marketing techniques to increase revenue and boost their branding, and partnering with experienced and trusted digital experts.

PLDT, Smart, Voyager, PayMaya, ePLDT, Smart DevNet, PLDT Enterprise, and PLDT Innolab, Ideaspace and QBO are supporting GOAB as co-presenters while ASPACE Philippines is co-producer. GOAB is held in partnership with the City Government of Puerto Princesa, Palaweño ICT Association, and DOST-PCIEERD.

GOAB is organized by TechTalks.ph, powered by Sym.ph, branding by Happy Garaje, and pr by PRWorks. For registration or partnership information or further details, visit the website, follow on Twitter/Facebook Geeks On A Beach, or contact hello@GeeksOnABeach.com.