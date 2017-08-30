Is Cebu Province Ready for the ‘Big One’?

This is the question the local government units’ disaster responders have to prove as the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) put their skills to the test last August 24 during the “1st Cebu ERT Challenge.”

Search and Rescue teams of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs) from different local government units of the province performed various activities that showcased their abilities in emergency scenarios.

LDRRMOs were divided into three clusters: North, Central and South Cluster.

Each cluster was rated based on their teamwork, mobilization skills, preparation, and use of disaster equipment as they faced various tedious tasks and obstacles during the activity.

They penetrated heavy concrete walls, extricated victims from two vehicles, and carried fatalities to safety from a collapsing building.

Sharing best practices

Aside from demonstrating disaster response systems, the challenge also aimed to share best practices among LDRRMOs and to discuss coordination among local unit.

Rafhael R. Luche, acting division head on Emergency Response, Search and Rescue (ER-SAR) of PDRRMO said coordination is crucial when catastrophe strikes.

“When it comes to a disastrous typhoon like Yolanda or the 7.2 earthquake in Bohol, several cities and municipalities are usually affected,” said Luche.

“Cities and municipal DRRMOs need to coordinate with each other so they can deploy the right responders with the necessary skills to emergency sites,” he added.

However, while Luche is confident in the preparedness of the participants, response teams still need to improve and refine their techniques on ‘worst-case scenarios.’

Luche said “families and small communities should engage themselves in the purok system because they are often the first ones to help each other before government rescuers can come to their aid.”

Moreover, disaster and survival expert Dr. Ted “Everest” Esguerra discussed among LGU responders the plans and preparations for the “Big One”– a term used to refer to strong earthquake. (Chad Bacolod)

cebu.gov.ph