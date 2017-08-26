Johnnie Walker Introduces Latest Limited Edition Blenders’ Batch Whiskies

Johnnie Walker is launching three new experimental whiskies from its Blenders’ Batch range for both whisky aficionados and cocktail lovers. The limited edition whiskies are being introduced at the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year Final in Mexico City.

All three new blends – Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Wine Cask Blend, Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Rum Cask Finish and Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Espresso Roast – were designed to form the foundation of exceptional Scotch cocktails and yet, like all the brand’s classic whiskies, they can also be enjoyed straight up over ice.

Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch whiskies are the result of bold experiments that push the boundaries in flavor. Like Johnnie Walker Black Label – which was first borne out of flavor experiments more than a century ago and has since gone on to become a true icon of Scotch – these new whiskies are crafted by a small team of 12 passionate and skilled blenders, under the expert guidance of two-time Master Blender of the Year Jim Beveridge[1].

Johnnie Walker blender Aimée Gibson led the development of Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Wine Cask Blend. She believes the parallels between crafting great whisky and creating extraordinary cocktails make the World Class Final in Mexico City the perfect environment for the introduction of these new whiskies.

“An unforgettable drinks experience is always the end goal. It is what elite mixologists strive to achieve when perfecting cocktails and it is what we, as whisky makers, have at the forefront of our thinking when experimenting and creating exciting new blends,” said Aimée, who was recently presented with the Rising Star Award at the International Spirits Challenge 2017.

Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Wine Cask Blend is the outcome of an experiment in maturation in wine casks set in motion by Aimée’s mentor Beveridge, over a decade ago. It is an exceptionally fruity Scotch that is full of lively fresh berry, sweet toffee flavors and delicate fragrant aromas.

Aimée said: “My goal at Johnnie Walker is to make whiskies that can be enjoyed by people with a range of taste preferences, especially by those who might previously have thought that whisky isn’t for them. As blenders, we draw upon almost 200 years of whisky-making experience and take inspiration from flavor pioneers from around the world.

“Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Wine Cask Blend is light and fruity. It’s perfect for enjoying in an after-work cocktail with friends or for savoring on its own during quieter moments.”

Master Blender Jim Beveridge said: “At Johnnie Walker, we know how to make exceptional Scotch. That was true when we first created Johnnie Walker Black Label over a hundred years ago and it is still true today. Our philosophy and our commitment to creating exceptional Scotch Whiskies is central to everything we do.

“Our blenders are given free rein to take inspiration from anything and everything around them when making whisky: experiences they’ve had, personal passions, sounds, and flavors. Their passion drives them to challenge the whisky-making status quo and to tap into other flavor cultures to create the best possible flavor combinations for all of our blends, every day.”

Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Wine Cask Blend is launching in selected countries from September 2017 with an RRP from US$29.99.

Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Rum Cask Finish and Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Espresso Roast will be available globally at some of the world’s best bars from October 2017.

For more information please visit the website.

[1] International Whisky Competition (2015 & 2016)