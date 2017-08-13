Klook to Bring More Asian Free Independent Travelers to Korea

Klook, Asia’s largest attractions, tours, and activity booking platform jointly announced signing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) in partnership with Lotte World Adventure and Incheon Tourism Organization respectively to invite more free independent travelers across Asia to Korea.

According to statistics from Korea Tourism Organization [1], the number of visitors from major Asian countries and regions continue to grow during the first half of 2017. The number of arrivals from Vietnam has grown 29% in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period of last year, while Taiwan has grown 14%, Singapore: 9%, Malaysia: 7%, Hong Kong: 5%, and Thailand: 4% respectively.

In addition to that, Klook now has offices in 12 different countries and regions across Asia including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. In response to this growth, Lotte World and Incheon Tourism Board’s partnerships with Klook will make use of Klook’s creative content marketing strategies to introduce Korea’s unique things-to-do in respective Asian markets.

Lotte World is one of most popular theme parks in Korea frequently featured in famous Korean TV shows; its collaboration with Klook will introduce exclusive deals on Lotte World’s daily pass, magic pass, and Aquarium ticket.

Lotte World is also known for its proximity to Seoul and as the largest indoor theme park in the Asia where visitors can enjoy the thrills and fantasies it offers in any weather. With Klook’s exclusive instant confirmation technology, visitors can book discounted Lotte World pass, receive their e-voucher on Klook’s App instantly, and use it right away to enter the park.

“We see a strong potential in terms of the growth of the number of visitors from other Asian cities to Lotte World,” said Soon O Park, Executive Director of Lotte World Adventure, “Klook offers unique features that fit Asian FIT’s travel behaviors including user-friendly App interface, instant confirmation, and e-voucher functions. We look forward to offering our foreign visitors a new and innovative way to book and enjoy their Lotte World experience.”

Bordering Korea’s capital, Incheon is home to Korea’s most important international airport. Besides being a major transportation hub, Incheon has gained popularity amongst music lovers due to the sheer number of international music festivals held in Incheon Munhak Stadium. Klook partners with Incheon Tourism Organization to market the upcoming BigCityBeats World Club Dome – the first Asia show of world’s biggest EDM concert event that will be held in Incheon on 22-24 September 2017. The partnership aims to attract electronic music lovers worldwide to visit Korea for the concert, and stay to experience the country’s other tourist destinations. Incheon and Klook are working together to develop exciting travel products to make the city even more appealing.

“Korea is an important destination for Klook because of its vibrant and uniquely attractive culture. We have seen a continuous growth of bookings for Korean activities from various Asian cities since 2016,” said Eric Gnock Fah, Co-founder and COO of Klook Travel, “We are excited to team up with Lotte World Adventure and Incheon Tourism Organization to avail and introduce more of Korea’s popular attractions and unique experiences to our users with competitive prices.”

[1] Korean Tourism Organization (2017). “Korea, Monthly Statistics of Tourism”