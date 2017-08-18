Image Source: cebu.gov.ph Image Source: cebu.gov.ph

Local Job Fair- August 27, 2017

Date Posted: August 18, 2017 | By Press Release

Local Job Fair- August 27, 2017

Date Posted: August 18, 2017 | By Press Release

WHAT: LOCAL JOB FAIR

WHEN: August 27, 2017 (SUNDAY) ( starting 8:00 AM onwards )

WHERE: CAPITOL SOCIAL HALL

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Updated resume or Bio-Data
  • College Diploma and Transcript of Record (if College Graduate)
  • 2×2 Pictures (Colored or Black & White)
  • Employment Certificate (if there’s any)
  • High School Diploma (if high school graduate)

NOTE: All job applicants are advised to REGISTER now the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) located at the Ground Floor of Capitol Building.

NOTE: The one-stop shop composed of the following agencies is open to the public:

  • NBI
  • PSA
  • PHIL-HEALTH INSURANCE
  • LTO
  • PRC
  • PROVINCIAL PROSECUTOR
  • CAPITOL MEDICAL TEAM

For more inquiries call PESO at 253-5710 / 888-2328 loc. 1290.

cebu.gov.ph

About Press Release

An official statement issued to us giving information on a particular matter, events, etc.
Image Source: Notey
Related

DSWD-7 Gives Free Meds, Cash Grants, Trainings under Li

More than a thousand indigent people in the region accessed free medicine through the Libreng Gamot ...

Read more
Photo
Related

Volunteers Flock to Help Repack Family Food Packs

About 1,878 individuals flock to the Visayas Disaster Response Center (VDRC) in Barangay Casuntingan...

Read more