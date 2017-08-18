Local Job Fair- August 27, 2017

WHAT: LOCAL JOB FAIR

WHEN: August 27, 2017 (SUNDAY) ( starting 8:00 AM onwards )

WHERE: CAPITOL SOCIAL HALL

REQUIREMENTS:

Updated resume or Bio-Data

College Diploma and Transcript of Record (if College Graduate)

2×2 Pictures (Colored or Black & White)

Employment Certificate (if there’s any)

High School Diploma (if high school graduate)

NOTE: All job applicants are advised to REGISTER now the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) located at the Ground Floor of Capitol Building.

NOTE: The one-stop shop composed of the following agencies is open to the public:

NBI

PSA

PHIL-HEALTH INSURANCE

LTO

PRC

PROVINCIAL PROSECUTOR

CAPITOL MEDICAL TEAM

For more inquiries call PESO at 253-5710 / 888-2328 loc. 1290.

cebu.gov.ph