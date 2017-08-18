Local Job Fair- August 27, 2017

WHAT: LOCAL JOB FAIR
WHEN: August 27, 2017 (SUNDAY) ( starting 8:00 AM onwards )
WHERE: CAPITOL SOCIAL HALL
REQUIREMENTS:
- Updated resume or Bio-Data
- College Diploma and Transcript of Record (if College Graduate)
- 2×2 Pictures (Colored or Black & White)
- Employment Certificate (if there’s any)
- High School Diploma (if high school graduate)
NOTE: All job applicants are advised to REGISTER now the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) located at the Ground Floor of Capitol Building.
NOTE: The one-stop shop composed of the following agencies is open to the public:
- NBI
- PSA
- PHIL-HEALTH INSURANCE
- LTO
- PRC
- PROVINCIAL PROSECUTOR
- CAPITOL MEDICAL TEAM
For more inquiries call PESO at 253-5710 / 888-2328 loc. 1290.
cebu.gov.ph