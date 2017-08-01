Lookout Order Issued vs Peter Lim, 7 Others over Drug Raps

The Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the issuance of an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim and seven others in connection to drug charges.

In a four-page memorandum dated July 11, 2017 but was released to media on Monday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente to instruct all immigration officers in the country’s airports and seaports to be on the lookout to prevent attempts of Lim to leave the country.

Aside from Lim, subject of the same ILBO include Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, convicted drug lord Peter Co, a certain Marcelo L. Adorco, Max Miro, Lovely Adam Impal, Ruel Mangalindan and Jun Pepito.

Aguirre signed an ILBO against Lim and seven others upon the letter request of Police Superintendent Richard Verceles, officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Major Crimes Investigation Unit, to the National Prosecution Service.

“This has reference to the letter dated July 5, 2017 of Police Superintendent Richard Verceles requesting the issuance of a look-out bulletin order against Peter Go Lim alias “Jaguar,” Rolan “Kerwin’ Espinosa, Peter Co, Marcelo L. Adorco, Max Miro, Lovely Adam Impal, Ruel Malindangan and Jun Pepito, in connection with the cases of Section 26 (b) in relation to Section 5 (Sale, Trading, Administration, Dispensation, Delivery, Distribution and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs and or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals) of Republic Act No.9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act filed against said individuals before the National Prosecution Service of this Department,” the order read signed by Aguirre.

“In view of the gravity of the offense filed against the above-mentioned individuals, there is likelihood that they might leave the country to place themselves beyond the reach of the lawful processes of the concern offices,” it added.

Aside from the BI, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), was furnished a copy of the order.

Aguirre instructed BI to coordinate with NBI, PNP and NPS for the information about the people subject of the ILBO. These information include known aliases, date and place of birth, copy of passport and latest photo.

Aguirre also required contact numbers from the NBI and the Office of the Prosecutor that can be called even beyond office hours in case the subject of the ILBO attempts to leave the country.

“Take all other appropriate actions including, but not limited to, coordinating with other concerned offices and agencies and even airlines, especially since international passengers are customarily required to check-in within a specified number of hours before the flight,” said Aguirre in his memorandum.

An ILBO is different from a court-issued hold departure order (HDO) since the former only directs the BI to be on the lookout for the subject and to verify the status of a case against the subject person and not to restrict an individual from leaving the country.

It would be recalled that Lim has been the subject of an investigation by the NBI last year after he was tagged as a drug lord by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte earlier identified Lim and Espinosa as among the drug lords operating in the Visayas.

Last July 2016, Duterte met with the Cebu-based businessman in Davao City and advised the latter to prove that he is not the Peter Lim identified as a member of a drug triad in the Visayas.

Espinosa is a son of late Albuera, Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa who was allegedly involved in illegal drugs. The older Espinosa was killed by CIDG operatives last November 2016 inside a jail in Baybay, Leyte.

Adorco and Miro are known top aides of the Espinosas while Impal was identified by Kerwin as the supplier of illegal drugs in the Visayas.

Pepito, on the other hand, is one of Kerwin’s men who would transport the drugs from Matnog , Sorsogon to Ormoc. Leyte. (Christopher Lloyd T. Caliwan/PNA)