LTFRB Allows Accredited Uber Drivers to Operate Under Grab, UHOP

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will allow transport network vehicle services (TNVS) that were accredited by Uber to be accommodated by transportation network companies (TNCs) Grab and UHOP to ease the burden of commuters affected by the suspension of its operations.

In its resolution issued Thursday afternoon, the LTFRB said the TNVS should only show their proof of accreditation by Uber and insurance coverage. Grab and UHOP should submit to the LTFRB a list of operated TNVS on a daily basis.

“The LTFRB decision is based on the urgency of the matter for public service particularly the riding public for their benefit and convenience as well as the TNVS who were inconvenienced by Uber’s irregular conduct,” board member and spokesperson Aileen Lizada told reporters.

Lizada reiterated the Board will allow only those TNVS accredited by Uber and listed on their records.

LTFRB, in its suspension order dated August 14, directed Uber to cease and desist the operations of its online booking applications.

Uber has filed a motion for reconsideration to lift the suspension but LTFRB junked their appeal citing that its activation of new drivers has led to the rise in the number of “colorum” TNVS which have no certificates of public convenience or provisional authority.