Marawi to Use Cebu Donation for IDPs

The Marawi City government will be able to beef up additional fund for the daily expenses of evacuated families following its acceptance of the P1 million financial assistance of the Cebu Provincial Government given last Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Marawi City Treasurer Anggay M. Abdullah, who represented Mayor Majul Gandamra, said donations coming from LGUs will serve as supplementary fund for the psycho-social processing of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are currently staying in 75 evacuation centers outside Marawi.

Anggay added that the fund will also shoulder the daily needs of the families affected by the ongoing clash between government forces and local Maute group.

“Very timely ang tulong ninyo sa amin kasi tatagal pa ito at sakit na sa ulo saan kukuha ng pundo,kaya in behalf of Marawi City, aking ipaaabot sa inyo ang aming malaking pasasalamat sa Cebu Provincial Government especially to Governor Hilario P. Davide III, makakarating ito,” Anggay said.

Representing Davide, PDRRMO head Baltazar S. Tribunalo Jr. led the three-man team that handed over the assistance to aid the financial needs of the war-torn city.

Tribunalo met with Anggay in a simple handover ceremony in the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) in Iligan City.

Also present were Office of Civil Defence (OCD) ARMM Regional Director Myrna Angot, OCD 10 Regional Director Abdul Rahman Gandamra and Lt. Col. Joel Q. Mamon, Assistance Chief of Command for Central Mindanao Operation.

As of July 27, there are 4,950 families or 23,647 IDPs staying in the evacuation centers in Iligan City alone.

Moreover, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and OCD’s verification report said that based on the issued Disaster Assistance Family Access Card (DAFAC), the total IDP figures dropped from 99,952 to 78,466 families from Marawi City including the 23 affected towns of the province.

