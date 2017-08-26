Medal Tally: Philippine Performance in the 29th SEA Games

Here is the partial, official list of Filipino medalists in the ongoing 29th Southeast Asian Games as of 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 24). The Philippines remains in sixth spot with 15-18-30 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count.
GOLD
1. Mary Joy Tabal (ATHLETICS-Women’s marathon)
2. Nikko Huelgas (TRIATHLON- Men’s Individual)
3. Marion Kim Mangrobang (TRIATHLON- Women’s Individual )
4. Reyland Capellan (MEN ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS- Floor Exercise)
5. Kaitlin Cera Lianne De Guzman (WOMEN GYMNASTICS- Uneven Bar)
6. Agatha Chrystenzen Wong (WUSHU- Tajiquan)
7. Louie Wayne Brennan ( FENCING- Men’s Foil Individual)
8. Eric Shauwn Cray (ATHLETICS – Men’s 400m Hurdles)
9. Aries Toledo ( ATHLETICS – Men’s Decathlon)
10. Anthony Beram ( ATHLETICS- 200m)
11. Robert Curte Guarin (LAWN BOWLS-Men’s Four)
Emmanuel Portacio
Leoncio Carreon, Jr.
Ronald Lising
12. Felix Eumir Marcial (BOXING – Middleweight 75kg)
13. Marvin John Nobel Tupas (BOXING – Light Heavyweight 81kg)
14. Anthony Beram (ATHLETICS – 400m)
15. Men’s Team (ICE HOCKEY)
SILVER
1. Alvin Pangan (SEPAK TAKRAW- Men’s Chinclone event)
Joeart Jumawan
John Jeffrey Morcillos
John John Bobier
Rhemwill Catana
Ronsite Gabayeron
Regie Rezna Pabrigas
2.Niicole Tagle (ARCHERY- Women’s Individual Recurve)
3.John Leerams Chicano (TRIATHLON – Men’s Individual)
4.Claire Adorna (TRIATHLON – Women’s Individual)
5.Agatha Chrystenzen Wong (WUSHU- Women’s Optional Taijijan)
6.Samantha Catantan (FENCING – Women’s Foil Individual)
7.Nathaniel Perez (FENCING- Men’s Foil Individual)
8.Haniel Abella (FENCING- Women’s Epee Individual)
9.Jason Ramil Macaalay (KARATEDO-Men’s Kumite below 60kg)10.Rexor Romaquin Tacay (KARATEDO – Men’s Kumite below 67kg)
11.Eric Shauwn Cray (ATHLETICS- Men’s 100m)
12. Kaitlin Cera Lianne De Guzman (GYMNASTICS-Women Artistic- Floor Exercise)
13. John Paul Bejar (KARATEDO- Male Kumite below 55kg)
14.Mark Harry Diones (ATHLETICS- Men’s Triple Jump)
15.Marco Vilog (ATHLETICS- Men’s 800m)
16. Mario Fernandez (BOXING – Bantamweight 56kg)
17. Women’s Four (LAWN BOWLS)
18. Jemyca Arebado/ Yvonne Alyssa Dalida ( SQUASH – Women’s Jumbo Doubles)
BRONZE
1. Paul Marton Dela Cruz (ARCHERY- Men’s Individual Compound)
2. Joseph Benjamin Vicencio (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Compound)
Paul Marton Dela Cruz (ARCHERY –Men’s Individual Team Compound)
3. Kareel Hongitan (ARCHERY- Women’s Team Recurve)
Mary Queen Ybanez (ARCHERY Women’s Team Recurve)
Nicole Tagle (ARCHERY-Women’s Team Recurve)
4. Florante Matan (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Recurve)
Gabriel Moreno (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Recurve)
Mark Javier (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Recurve)
5. Mazine Esteban (FENCING-Women’s Foil Individual)
6. Rizzalyn Amolacion (SEPAK TAKRAW- Women’s Regu)
Mary Ann Lopez
Jean Marie Sucalit
Kristel Carloman
Lhaima Lhiell Mangobat
7.James Orencio (KARATEDO- Kata Individual)
8.Richard Gonzales (TABLE TENNIS- Men’s Singles)
9. Harlene Raguin (FENCING- Women’s Epee Individual)
10. Junna Tsukii (KARATEDO – Women’s Kumite below 50 kg)
11. Roxanne Ashley Yu (SWIMMING – Women’s 200m Backstroke)
12.Evalyn Palabrica (ATHLETICS- Women’s Javelin Throw)
13.Kaitlin Cera Lianne De Guzman (GYMNASTICS- Women Balance Beam)
14. Reland Capellan (GYMNASTICS – Men Vault)
15. Mae Soriano (KARATEDO – Women Kumite below 55kg)
16. Arniel Ferrera (ATHLETICS – Men’s Hammer Throw)
17.Jasmine Alkhldi (SWIMMING –Women’s 100m Freestyle)
18. Jasmine Alkhldi (SWIMMING –Women’s 50m Butterfly)
19. Jasmine Alkhaldi/ Nicole Justine Marie Oliva/ (SWIMMING – 4 X 200m Freestyle)
Rosalee Mira Santa Ana/Nicole Pamintuan
20. Jemyca Arebado; Robert Garcia (SQUASH- Women’s Doubles)
21. Lois Kaye Go (GOLF- Women’s Individual Stroke Play)
22. Amparo Teresa Acuna (SHOOTING- Women’s 50m Rifle Prone)
23. Charly Suarez (BOXING – Lightwelterweight)
24.Ian Clark Bautista (BOXING – Flyweight)
25.Mervin Guarte (ATHLETICS- Men’s 1,500m)
26.Women’s Team Kumite (KARATEDO)
27. Women’s Team (BOWLING)
28. Men’s Jumbo Doubles (SQUASH)
29. Men’s 9 Ball Pool Doubles (BILLIARDS)
30. Junry Ubas (ATHLETICS – Men’s Long Jump)