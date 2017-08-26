Medal Tally: Philippine Performance in the 29th SEA Games

Here is the partial, official list of Filipino medalists in the ongoing 29th Southeast Asian Games as of 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 24). The Philippines remains in sixth spot with 15-18-30 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count.

GOLD

1. Mary Joy Tabal (ATHLETICS-Women’s marathon)

2. Nikko Huelgas (TRIATHLON- Men’s Individual)

3. Marion Kim Mangrobang (TRIATHLON- Women’s Individual )

4. Reyland Capellan (MEN ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS- Floor Exercise)

5. Kaitlin Cera Lianne De Guzman (WOMEN GYMNASTICS- Uneven Bar)

6. Agatha Chrystenzen Wong (WUSHU- Tajiquan)

7. Louie Wayne Brennan ( FENCING- Men’s Foil Individual)

8. Eric Shauwn Cray (ATHLETICS – Men’s 400m Hurdles)

9. Aries Toledo ( ATHLETICS – Men’s Decathlon)

10. Anthony Beram ( ATHLETICS- 200m)

11. Robert Curte Guarin (LAWN BOWLS-Men’s Four)

Emmanuel Portacio

Leoncio Carreon, Jr.

Ronald Lising

12. Felix Eumir Marcial (BOXING – Middleweight 75kg)

13. Marvin John Nobel Tupas (BOXING – Light Heavyweight 81kg)

14. Anthony Beram (ATHLETICS – 400m)

15. Men’s Team (ICE HOCKEY)

SILVER

1. Alvin Pangan (SEPAK TAKRAW- Men’s Chinclone event)

Joeart Jumawan

John Jeffrey Morcillos

John John Bobier

Rhemwill Catana

Ronsite Gabayeron

Regie Rezna Pabrigas

2.Niicole Tagle (ARCHERY- Women’s Individual Recurve)

3.John Leerams Chicano (TRIATHLON – Men’s Individual)

4.Claire Adorna (TRIATHLON – Women’s Individual)

5.Agatha Chrystenzen Wong (WUSHU- Women’s Optional Taijijan)

6.Samantha Catantan (FENCING – Women’s Foil Individual)

7.Nathaniel Perez (FENCING- Men’s Foil Individual)

8.Haniel Abella (FENCING- Women’s Epee Individual)

9.Jason Ramil Macaalay (KARATEDO-Men’s Kumite below 60kg)10.Rexor Romaquin Tacay (KARATEDO – Men’s Kumite below 67kg)

11.Eric Shauwn Cray (ATHLETICS- Men’s 100m)

12. Kaitlin Cera Lianne De Guzman (GYMNASTICS-Women Artistic- Floor Exercise)

13. John Paul Bejar (KARATEDO- Male Kumite below 55kg)

14.Mark Harry Diones (ATHLETICS- Men’s Triple Jump)

15.Marco Vilog (ATHLETICS- Men’s 800m)

16. Mario Fernandez (BOXING – Bantamweight 56kg)

17. Women’s Four (LAWN BOWLS)

18. Jemyca Arebado/ Yvonne Alyssa Dalida ( SQUASH – Women’s Jumbo Doubles)

BRONZE

1. Paul Marton Dela Cruz (ARCHERY- Men’s Individual Compound)

2. Joseph Benjamin Vicencio (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Compound)

Paul Marton Dela Cruz (ARCHERY –Men’s Individual Team Compound)

3. Kareel Hongitan (ARCHERY- Women’s Team Recurve)

Mary Queen Ybanez (ARCHERY Women’s Team Recurve)

Nicole Tagle (ARCHERY-Women’s Team Recurve)

4. Florante Matan (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Recurve)

Gabriel Moreno (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Recurve)

Mark Javier (ARCHERY- Men’s Team Recurve)

5. Mazine Esteban (FENCING-Women’s Foil Individual)

6. Rizzalyn Amolacion (SEPAK TAKRAW- Women’s Regu)

Mary Ann Lopez

Jean Marie Sucalit

Kristel Carloman

Lhaima Lhiell Mangobat

7.James Orencio (KARATEDO- Kata Individual)

8.Richard Gonzales (TABLE TENNIS- Men’s Singles)

9. Harlene Raguin (FENCING- Women’s Epee Individual)

10. Junna Tsukii (KARATEDO – Women’s Kumite below 50 kg)

11. Roxanne Ashley Yu (SWIMMING – Women’s 200m Backstroke)

12.Evalyn Palabrica (ATHLETICS- Women’s Javelin Throw)

13.Kaitlin Cera Lianne De Guzman (GYMNASTICS- Women Balance Beam)

14. Reland Capellan (GYMNASTICS – Men Vault)

15. Mae Soriano (KARATEDO – Women Kumite below 55kg)

16. Arniel Ferrera (ATHLETICS – Men’s Hammer Throw)

17.Jasmine Alkhldi (SWIMMING –Women’s 100m Freestyle)

18. Jasmine Alkhldi (SWIMMING –Women’s 50m Butterfly)

19. Jasmine Alkhaldi/ Nicole Justine Marie Oliva/ (SWIMMING – 4 X 200m Freestyle)

Rosalee Mira Santa Ana/Nicole Pamintuan

20. Jemyca Arebado; Robert Garcia (SQUASH- Women’s Doubles)

21. Lois Kaye Go (GOLF- Women’s Individual Stroke Play)

22. Amparo Teresa Acuna (SHOOTING- Women’s 50m Rifle Prone)

23. Charly Suarez (BOXING – Lightwelterweight)

24.Ian Clark Bautista (BOXING – Flyweight)

25.Mervin Guarte (ATHLETICS- Men’s 1,500m)

26.Women’s Team Kumite (KARATEDO)

27. Women’s Team (BOWLING)

28. Men’s Jumbo Doubles (SQUASH)

29. Men’s 9 Ball Pool Doubles (BILLIARDS)

30. Junry Ubas (ATHLETICS – Men’s Long Jump)