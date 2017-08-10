Mendero Consolacion Launches Mitsumi-Generali Ward

Mendero Medical Center in Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu launched its Mitsumi-Generali Ward with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by hospital officials and community members last August 4.

Dr. Samuel Mendero III, MD-MBA, Mendero Medical Center Director, said the Mitsumi Generali Ward was made through a partnership between Mendero, Mitsumi, and Generali Philippines.

“We are committed to bringing the highest level of healthcare. With every new addition to our hospital, we’re building up a one-stop shop that delivers all the health care needs for the people of Northern Cebu,” said Dr. Mendero.

The Mitsumi-Generali 8-bed ward is located on the third floor of the Mendero Medical Center and will be exclusive for Mitsumi employees and dependents. More beds will be added to the ward later on.

Mendero gives discounts, special rates, and preferential treatment for the Mitsumi employees and their dependents. Mitsumi has been a Mendero client for 3 years.

“The opening of the Mitsumi-Generali Ward signals the growth of Mendero Medical Center as the premiere location for medical care in northern Cebu, and this ward is also one way for us to further strengthen our relationship with one of our most valued clients,” said Dr. Mendero.

A 250-bed tertiary care level 2 hospital, the Mendero Medical Center in Consolacion, Cebu began medical operations in February 6, 2014 after its construction was begun on November 2010.

Through the years, the hospital has been innovating its processes step-by-step, updating equipment, and expanding its ranks of passionate doctors.

Current services offered by the Mendero Medical Center include laboratory, pharmaceutical, radiology, nursing, Intensive Care Unit, delivery room, cardiology unit, Operating Rooms, doctor’s clinics, Emergency Rooms, and dietary services.

The Mendero management started its 19 years of experience in the hospital industry in Pagadian City as a 10-bed primary care institution called the Santo Nino clinic.

After a few years of operation, Dr. Mendero decided to build Pagadian City Medical Center in 1996, pioneering the delivery of quality health care and still the only level 2 tertiary hospital in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.