Metrobank Foundation Names Outstanding Filipinos for 2017

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. recently named the ten Outstanding Filipinos for 2017, consisting of four teachers, three soldiers and three police officers.

Based on the theme “Beyond Excellence,” a Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino is recognized for rendering service above and beyond his/her call of duty. His/her accomplishments must have inspired and influenced their peers as well as the people in their respective communities. Their works must have transformed a community with a lasting positive impact on people and to the country.

“From teachers who shine a light on the future of our children and youth, to heroic military officers who exhibit acts of valor and integrity as guardians of our sovereignty, and to police officers who are peace warriors, life savers, and community builders, the awardees, no doubt, render service above and beyond their respective call of duties,” said MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña.

For the teacher category, the awardees are: Jennifer Rojo of Neogan Elementary School (Tagaytay City); Edgar Elago of Magallanes National High School (Magallanes, Agusan del Norte); Dr. Esperanza Cabrera of De La Salle University (City of Manila); and Dr. Alonzo Gabriel of the University of the Philippines-Diliman (Quezon City).

The awardees from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are: Staff Sergeant Narding Pascual PA of the 26th Infantry Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Talacogon, Agusan del Sur); Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Suderio PA of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Labangan, Zamboanga Del Sur); and Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Bunayog PA of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army (Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao).

And from the Philippine National Police: Police Officer 3 Shiela May Pansoy of Digos City Police Station (Digos City, Davao del Sur); Police Chief Inspector Rosalino Ibay, Jr. of the Manila Police District (City of Manila); and Police Senior Superintendent Joel Doria of Cebu City Police Office.

Each awardee will receive a cash incentive of Php 1 million, a gold medallion and a trophy.

According to Metrobank Foundation, the awardees were chosen by the distinguished members of the Final Board of Judges chaired by Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and co-chaired by Quezon City 4th District representative Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte, Jr.. The other members include: Court of Appeals Associate Justice Magdangal De Leon, US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, Manila Electric Company president and CEO Oscar Reyes, Asian Institute of Management president and dean Dr. Jikyeong Kang, Palo Archbishop John Du, and GMA Network senior vice president for radio Miguel “Mike” Enriquez.

This year’s awardees join the ranks of 645 outstanding public servants recognized by MBFI since 1985.

The awardees will be honored during the formal conferment ceremonies on September 7, 2017 at the Metrobank Plaza, Makati City as part of Metrobank’s 55th anniversary celebration. (MBFI/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)