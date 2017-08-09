Money Hacks to Make Your Life Simpler

Summer vacation is over, and you’re probably getting back to your usual busy routine. Did your holidays take a toll on your budget? Here are some tips for a smart, budget-friendly fall.

Loyalty pays off. You don’t need a credit card to get rewards. Many stores have some version of a loyalty card, so you can shop with your debit card and still earn points. And those points are truly free because you are shopping with your own money, which means you’re not paying interest.

Plan your big expenses. Be sure to do some research and plan ahead for the bigger purchases. Holiday shopping, for example, can quickly add up. Set a budget, keep an eye out for limited time offers, and do some price comparisons before making your purchase.

Zip through the checkout line. Rushing to get home after a hard day’s work but still need to buy groceries for dinner? Interac Flash allows you to pay for everyday purchases quickly, securely and conveniently by simply holding your bank card in front of the reader at checkout.

