New Caretaker Takes Seat in Ozamiz City

Second councilor Girlet Suansing is the new caretaker of Ozamiz City and third councilor Michael Tagal takes the vice mayor seat after the demise of Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and custody of Vice Mayor Princess Nova Parojinog Echaves in the Philippine National Police (PNP) took place 30 July 2017.

Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., his wife and 13 others died after a clash against police operatives in a simultaneous raid conducted in the properties of the Parojinogs in San Roque Lawis in Ozamiz City on 30 July 2017.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) region 10, Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office (MOPPO), Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) and Ozamiz City Police Station were simultaneously serving six search warrants against properties of the mayor and other Parojinog family members for violation of Republic Act 10591 illegal possession of firearms when they were met with violent resistance at about 2:30 a.m.

Ozamiz City Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police Inspector Jovie Espenido said in a press conference that the serving PNP personnel were met with bullets of fire from the security of the Parojinogs prompting PNP personnel to retaliate.

Meanwhile, PNP operatives presented to local and national media confiscated evidences from the raid. Taken from the residence of Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog included an M16 rifle, two cellophane containing 500 grams of metamphetamine crystals “shabu” and P1.4 million cash. Confiscated in the Mayor’s house were M79 riffles, bundled cash and shabu. Meanwhile, one Shotgun, three Rocket Propelled Grenade Launchers, two Hand grenades, eight M79 bullets and an M79 riffle, shabu and shabu paraphernalia aluminum foils, sealers, and lighter where confiscated from former Board Member and current City Councilor Ardot Parojinog’s House in Bagakay.

Espenido said four houses owned by the Parojinogs and two farms were the targets of the raid with six warrants of arrests. He added that Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) will determine cause of death of the mayor but based on observation the mayor had shrapnel wounds in some parts of his body believed to come from a hand grenade accidentally thrown by the mayor’s buddy/security.

Further, Espenido gave a 24-hour ultimatum to high value targets (HVTs) to surrender illegal drugs and loose firearms especially to some personalities in the city for allegedly keeping the said items. Volume of shabu confiscated during the raid amounted to more than a kilo.

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Nova Princess Echavez Parojinog and brother Reynaldo “Dodo” Parojinog Jr. were transported and under custody of Ozamiz City Police Station during the press conference.

Names of casualties: Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., wife Susan Engracia Parojinog, Board Member Octavio O. Parojinog Jr., sister Mona O. Parojinog, JR Millanar (Lumad Tv Channel), a certain Enteng (Security of mayor), Miguel del Victoria, Nestor Cabalan, Daniel Vasquez, four Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members in San Roque, 2 unidentified (security of mayor), one unidentified (security of vice mayor), Jade Rich Manon-og, board member of Ardot Farm, and unidentified security at Sta. Cruz creek.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Cecilyn Burgos Villabert of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 89 , Quezon City for violation of RA 10591. (Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon/PIA MisOcc)