New Courses Offered in DOST Scholarship

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) announced its call for applications for its Undergraduate and Junior Level Science Scholarships.
For AY 2018-2019, SEI has added more courses to its S&T priority courses for scholarship. New courses include:
- Aeronautical Engineering
- Aerospace Engineering
- Agribusiness Management
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Technology
- Applied Statistics
- Animal Science
- Industrial Design
- Industrial Management Engineering-Information Technology
- Industrial Pharmacy
- Information System, Information Technology System
- Manufacturing Engineering Management-Biomedical Engineering
- Manufacturing Engineering Management-Mechatronics and Robotics
- Marine Biology
- Marine Science
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Medical Technology
- Meteorology
- Microbiology
- Nutrition
- Nutrition and Dietetics
- Pharmacy (4-year program)
- Pharmacy major in Clinical Pharmacy (5-year program)
- Packaging Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- (BS) Psychology
- Public Health
- Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
For the undergraduate scholarships, Grade 12 students who are either members of the STEM strand senior graduating class or members of the top five percent of the Non-STEM strand senior graduating class may apply. The deadline for filing of application will be on August 25, 2017. The examination is scheduled on 15 October 2017.
Meanwhile, all regular 3rd year college students in an identified priority S&T course with a general weighted average of at least 83 percent in his/her first and second years in college may apply for the Junior Level Science Scholarship (JLSS). All accomplished application forms must be submitted on or before 22 September 2017. The JLSS Examination will be on 19 November 2017.
Application forms and scholarship brochures may be downloaded from http://sei.dost.gov.ph/index.php/downloads. All applicants may submit their accomplished forms to the DOST Region XI, Dumanlas Road, Bajada, Davao City and to the Provincial Science and Technology Center near them.
For more information on the scholarship application, you may contact us through our official social media accounts, @dostregion11, and through our website. (DOST / KSW Francisco)