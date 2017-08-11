New Courses Offered in DOST Scholarship

The Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) announced its call for applications for its Undergraduate and Junior Level Science Scholarships.

For AY 2018-2019, SEI has added more courses to its S&T priority courses for scholarship. New courses include:

Aeronautical Engineering

Aerospace Engineering

Agribusiness Management

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Technology

Applied Statistics

Animal Science

Industrial Design

Industrial Management Engineering-Information Technology

Industrial Pharmacy

Information System, Information Technology System

Manufacturing Engineering Management-Biomedical Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering Management-Mechatronics and Robotics

Marine Biology

Marine Science

Mechatronics Engineering

Medical Technology

Meteorology

Microbiology

Nutrition

Nutrition and Dietetics

Pharmacy (4-year program)

Pharmacy major in Clinical Pharmacy (5-year program)

Packaging Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

(BS) Psychology

Public Health

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

For the undergraduate scholarships, Grade 12 students who are either members of the STEM strand senior graduating class or members of the top five percent of the Non-STEM strand senior graduating class may apply. The deadline for filing of application will be on August 25, 2017. The examination is scheduled on 15 October 2017.

Meanwhile, all regular 3rd year college students in an identified priority S&T course with a general weighted average of at least 83 percent in his/her first and second years in college may apply for the Junior Level Science Scholarship (JLSS). All accomplished application forms must be submitted on or before 22 September 2017. The JLSS Examination will be on 19 November 2017.

Application forms and scholarship brochures may be downloaded from http://sei.dost.gov.ph/index.php/downloads. All applicants may submit their accomplished forms to the DOST Region XI, Dumanlas Road, Bajada, Davao City and to the Provincial Science and Technology Center near them.

For more information on the scholarship application, you may contact us through our official social media accounts, @dostregion11, and through our website. (DOST / KSW Francisco)