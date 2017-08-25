No Filipinos Affected by Typhoon Hato in HK, Macau: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday reported that no Filipinos were affected by super typhoon “Hato” which battered Hong Kong and Macau on Wednesday.

This was based on initial reports from Consul General Lilibeth Deapera of the Philippine Consulate in Macau and Deputy Consul General Roderico Atienza of the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Six casualties and 40 injured were reported as a result of the destructive Signal No. 10 typhoon.

The Consulates General are continuously monitoring the situation and ready to provide all possible assistance to any Filipino who may be affected.

DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano offered sympathies to those who lost their loved ones or were severely affected by the typhoon. “We are saddened by reports of the destructive effects of Typhoon Hato on Hong Kong and Macau,” he said in a statement.

There are more than 211,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong and almost 30,000 in Macau.

This is the first time since 2012 that the Hong Kong Observatory raised storm Signal No. 10 over the Special Administrative Region.