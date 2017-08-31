Image Source: Medical Alert Advice & iStock Image Source: Medical Alert Advice & iStock

NTC Warns Public Anew of Text Scam

Date Posted: August 31, 2017 | By PIA

NTC Warns Public Anew of Text Scam

Date Posted: August 31, 2017 | By PIA

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) again warns the public of a text message circulating concerning an alleged raffle from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

According to NTC, the fake text message circulating states a winning prize of P500,000 which can be claimed from the Chairman of PAGCOR.

The NTC is currently blasting text messages to telecom subscribers to warn subscribers of this scam text messages.

Likewise, NTC continues to encourage those who received such message to report the numbers to their office. (NTC/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)

About PIA

Image Source: YouTube
Related

PH Contact Center Jobs to Grow Despite Entry of AI

Even as the contact center industry moves towards artificial intelligence (AI), jobs in the local co...

Read more
Image Source: www.philippineconsulatela.org
Related

Compliance Audit in September

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will issue next month the guidelines on the conduct of...

Read more