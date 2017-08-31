NTC Warns Public Anew of Text Scam

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) again warns the public of a text message circulating concerning an alleged raffle from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

According to NTC, the fake text message circulating states a winning prize of P500,000 which can be claimed from the Chairman of PAGCOR.

The NTC is currently blasting text messages to telecom subscribers to warn subscribers of this scam text messages.

Likewise, NTC continues to encourage those who received such message to report the numbers to their office. (NTC/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)