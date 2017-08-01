Nutrition Action Officers in Central Visayas to Hold its 13th CONFAB

The Central Visayas Association of Nutrition Action Officers, Inc. (CeVANAO, Inc.) together with the National Nutrition Council Region VII will stage the 13th Regional Nutrition Action Officers Congress on 11 August 2017 at the Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City.

The congress aims to equip Nutrition Action Officers (NAOs) and members of the local nutrition committees to become better nutrition mangers by providing updates on current developments in nutrition and health-related topics. Technical discussion will include the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition 2017-2022, Importance of healthy diet to prevent non-communicable diseases, Infant and Young Child Feeding, Micronutrient Supplementation, Utilizing local data for policy making to improve nutritional status, and Power Dressing.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the members of CeVANAO, Inc. to convene into a general assembly to discuss concerns of their association. Deputy Executive Director Former President of NAOPA, Inc. Dr. Azucena M. Dayanghirang and Presidential Adviser for the Visayas Mr. Michael Lloyd L. Dino were invited to grace the event.

This year’s congress will be conducted back to back with the 2017 Grand Nutrition Awards where local government units and nutrition workers who excelled in their quests for nutrition improvement in their respective local government units and showed outstanding and meaningful contribution to the nutrition program will be given recognition. The Nutrition Center of the Philippines who is celebrating its 43rd founding anniversary is co-organizing the event. NCP will also recognize the Pabasa sa Nutrisyon Awardees from all over the country. NVS

