“If I had my life to live over again,
I would try to make more mistakes next time…
I’d try not to be so damned perfect;
I’d relax more, I’d limber up,
I’d be sillier than I’ve been on this trip;
In fact, I know of very few things I’d take quite so seriously;
I’d be crazier … and I’d certainly be less-hygenic;
I’d take more chances … I’d take more trips …
I’d climb more mountains … I’d swim more rivers …
And I’d watch more sunsets;
I’d burn more gasoline,
I’d eat more ice cream – and fewer beans;
I’d have more actual troubles and fewer imaginary ones,
You see, I was one of those people who lived prophylactically and sensibly, hour-after-hour and day-after-day;
Oh, that doesn’t mean I didn’t have my moments,
But if I had it to do all over, I’d have more of those moments,
In fact, I’d try to have nothing but wonderful moments, side-by-side.
I was one of those people who never went anywhere without a thermometer, a hot water bottle, a gargle, a raincoat and a parachute;
If I had it to do all over again, I’d travel lighter next time.
If I had my life to live all over again, I’d start barefoot earlier in the spring and I’d stay that way later in the fall;
I’d play hooky a lot more;
I’d ride more merry-go-rounds, I’d pick more flowers,
I’d hug more children,
I’d tell more people that I loved them,
If I had my life to live over again;
But, you see, I don’t.”
