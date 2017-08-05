“If I had my life to live over again,

I would try to make more mistakes next time…

I’d try not to be so damned perfect;

I’d relax more, I’d limber up,

I’d be sillier than I’ve been on this trip;

In fact, I know of very few things I’d take quite so seriously;

I’d be crazier … and I’d certainly be less-hygenic;

I’d take more chances … I’d take more trips …

I’d climb more mountains … I’d swim more rivers …

And I’d watch more sunsets;

I’d burn more gasoline,

I’d eat more ice cream – and fewer beans;

I’d have more actual troubles and fewer imaginary ones,

You see, I was one of those people who lived prophylactically and sensibly, hour-after-hour and day-after-day;

Oh, that doesn’t mean I didn’t have my moments,

But if I had it to do all over, I’d have more of those moments,

In fact, I’d try to have nothing but wonderful moments, side-by-side.

I was one of those people who never went anywhere without a thermometer, a hot water bottle, a gargle, a raincoat and a parachute;

If I had it to do all over again, I’d travel lighter next time.

If I had my life to live all over again, I’d start barefoot earlier in the spring and I’d stay that way later in the fall;

I’d play hooky a lot more;

I’d ride more merry-go-rounds, I’d pick more flowers,

I’d hug more children,

I’d tell more people that I loved them,

If I had my life to live over again;

But, you see, I don’t.”

