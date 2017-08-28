OWWA Searches for 2017 Model OFW Family

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Region 6 is conducting its search for this year’s Model OFW Family of the Year Award or MOFYA.

The MOFYA, according to Vivian R. Solano, Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Manager here, said the MOFYA aims to honor the sacrifices and contributions of Filipino migrants abroad by promoting stories of success from the different OFW communities.

The said award also intends to improve the image of OFW families by highlighting their roles as agents of socio-civic, educational, professional and entrepreneurial advancement.

Two Outstanding OFW families per region – one for land-based and one for sea-based will be selected as regional winners for the national level.

Criteria for the award selection process are the following: wholesome OFW Family, 50%; Civic/Community Involvement of OFW and Family, 20%; Success in OFW and/or Family Members/education or profession, 20%; and success in managing family finances, 10%.

To qualify, nominees must also comply with following requirements: the OFW, either signle or married and with proof of OWWA membership, should be the head of the family and may either be or formerly working abroad under a formal or informal employment contract or work permit; OFW should have at least 5 years work experience; OFW family should be known as exemplary presence in the community; and the OFW family should be financially stable.

OWWA 6 is encouraging local government units, non-government organizations, People’s Organizations, religious groups, and community-based socio-civic associations to nominate their choices of OFW families.

For Aklan, interested groups pushing for nominees could visit the Aklan Provincial PESO at the 2nd Floor of the Provincial Capitol Annex Building in Kalibo.

Deadline of nomination and submission of documents is on Sept. 4, 2017 at Aklan PESO and September 7, 2017 at OWWA Regional Office. (JSC/VGV/PIA6 Aklan)