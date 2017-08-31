P100.9-M Worth of Free Meds Still Available in West Visayas

The government’s Libreng Gamot sa Masa (LinGap sa Masa) program still has Php100.9 million fund ready to be disbursed for medicine expenses of indigent patients in Western Visayas.

In a press conference Wednesday, information officer May Castillo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 6, said that Php37.1 million has been disbursed as of August 24.

Western Visayas was allotted Php138 million being the pilot area for the project. The project started last March in partnership with the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

The Php37.1 million that was disbursed was used to purchase medications for 5,257 indigent patients.

The bigger share of Php26.1 million was availed by 4,101 patients under the family head and other needy adult (FHONA) client category and Php8.5 million for 1,017 under the senior citizens client category.

Meanwhile, Php2.3 million was spent for 117 patients under the persons with disability (PWD) category and Php123,788 for women in especially difficult circumstances (WEDC).

She added that the remaining money will not be returned to the treasury even if the fund will not be fully utilized before the end of the year. Instead, it will still be used next year. The budget was sourced from the trust fund of the President.

Patients in the region, especially those admitted at the WVMC, are further encouraged to avail of the free medicines.

Requirements needed to be qualified as beneficiary include doctor’s prescription, certificate of indigency and a valid identification card.

Eligible patients will be issued a DSWD LinGap sa Masa Guarantee Letter (GL), which indicates the needed amount for medicines. It will be presented to the pharmacy of the hospital by the patients to be able to get medicines.