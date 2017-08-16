P5M Worth of Agri-Machineries Distributed on 3rd Farmers’ Day

A total of P 5.02 million in agricultural machineries were distributed to several farmer groups during the Capitol’s third-year observance of Cebu Farmers’ Day on Monday, August 14.

Various farmers’ associations across the province received 30 units of portable corn milling machines worth P120, 000 each, 10 units of hermitic storage worth P90, 000 each, 10 moisture meters worth P20, 000 each, and 10 water pumps worth 32,000 each.

Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Roldan H. Saragena said these equipment will be of great help to the farmers’ milling expense.

“80-90% of farmers in Cebu spend around P300-500 in order to mill their produce. Through these portable corn mills, they can save money and time in transporting their crops,” Saragena said in Cebuano.

“The water pumps can also help farmers in producing crops even if they are off-season,” Saragena added.

The mills have a capacity of grinding 100-150 kilograms of corn per hour, while the water pumps have the capacity of storing up to 200 liters of water.

Around 300 farmers and agriculturists from different local government units (LGUs) attended the event.

The celebration highlighted the role of farmers and their contribution to the economic well-being of the province.

“I believe that you have contributed much to the economy, tungod sa inyong sakripisyo ug pagkugi sa inyong tagsa-tagsa ka uma,” Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said in his speech.

Aside from the machines, farmers also received fertilizers and seedlings as raffle prizes.

Moreover, Saragena added that his office has plotted plans for the farmers.

“For 2018, we will continue the Farmer’s Scientist Training Program not just for corn, but also for vegetables. We also have the Fishermen Scientist Training Program. We will also allocate funds for water catchment facilities,” he said.

Also present during the event was Dr. Romulo G. Davide, FSTP Program Leader and Consultant on Cebu Agriculture Program.

The 3rd Farmers’ Day is among the activities lined up during the month-long celebration of Cebu Province’s 448th Founding Anniversary, with the theme “Hiniusang Paningkamot, Kalambuan Karon ug sa Umaabot.”

