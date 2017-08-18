PAL Offers Value-Added Wi-Fi on Int’l Flights

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that it is now offering value-added wi-fi connection on international flights.

The first 30 minutes (or 15 MB) is free, while the cost of the wi-fi access for the rest of the flight duration is now at 50 percent off via myPALWiFi upgrade plans.

“Before, it was merely 30 minutes or 15 MB free, and the cost of the (wi-fi) access for the rest of the flight is regular rate of USD 40,” said Cielo Villaluna, PAL spokesperson.

According to PAL, the subscription plans will begin with a rate of USD 5 for 35 MB, while the plan 150 MB will cost USD 20.

The airline noted that this offer comes as it continues to address the passengers’ needs, and one of these is access to the internet even while flying at 30,000 feet.

“This offer is the our way of demonstrating the ‘heartfelt service philosophy’,” added Jaime Bautista, PAL president and chief operations officer.

Bautista noted that PAL’s free wi-if offer was well-received when it was first offered for a limited time. According to him, PAL is also the first airline in Asia to offer free wi-fi access on its international flights.

The PAL president also said that the new offer was also part of the airline’s goal of becoming a “five-star full service national carrier of the Philippines”.