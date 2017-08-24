PAL to Offer More Domestic Routes, Frequencies Starting Oct. 1

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will expand its domestic routes and frequencies beginning Oct. 1 until Dec. 15, 2017, the airline said Wednesday.

Passengers can look forward to more inter-regional connections to Clark, Davao and Cebu.

PAL President and Chief Operations Officer Jaime Bautista said the new offers aim to ensure connectivity of Filipino and foreign travelers to various regions in the country.

Starting Oct. 1, passengers can access central and northern Luzon via flights between Clark and Basco. This will be available four times weekly.

PR2688 will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, departing Clark at 11:45 a.m. and arriving Basco at 1:30 p.m. Return flight PR 2689 leaves Basco at 2 p.m. on the same days and touches down in Clark at 3:45 p.m.

Also on Oct. 1, PAL will operate additional daily Clark-Busuanga and Clark-Caticlan flights.

The airline will offer additional connections within Mindanao starting November 1. Aside from enhancing the Davao-Tagbilaran route, passengers can look forward to Davao-Cagayan De Oro and Davao-Zamboanga routes

PR2372 departs Davao four times weekly (Mondays/Wednesdays/ Fridays/Sundays) at 12:05 p.m. and arrives in Tagbilaran at 1:20 p.m. Return flight PR2373 leaves Tagbilaran on the same days at 1:50 p.m. and touches down in Davao at 3:05 p.m.

PR2591 departs Davao thrice weekly (Tuesdays/Thursdays/Saturdays) at 12:05 p.m. and arrives in Zamboanga at 1:25 p.m.; return flight PR2592 leaves Zamboanga on the same days at 1:55 p.m. and touches down in Davao at 3:15PM.

PR2315, on the other hand, departs Cagayan de Oro daily at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Davao at 11:35 a.m. Return flight PR2316 leaves Davao daily at 3:45 p.m. and touches down Cagayan de Oro at 4:40 p.m.

PAL will start offering enhanced connections between central Visayas and northern Mindanao and in Southern Luzon via Cebu-Ozamis, Cebu-Siargao, Cebu-Camiguin and Cebu-Legaspi flights on Dec. 1..

Departures from Cebu via PR 2893 will be at 7:30 a.m. and will arrive in Ozamiz at 8:30 a.m. PR2894 departs Ozamiz at 9 a.m. and arrives in Cebu at 10 a.m.

PR 2373 leaves Cebu at 10:30 a.m. and arrives in Siargao at 11:30 a.m.; PR2374 departs at 12 noon and touches down in Cebu at 1 p.m.

PR 2929 leaves Cebu at 11:20 a.m. and arrives in Camiguin at 12:10 p.m.; PR2930 departs at 12:30 p.m. and touches down in Cebu at 1:20 p.m.

For Cebu-Legaspi flights, departures will be at 1:30 p.m. and arrivals at 2:40 p.m. Return flights leave at 3:10 p.m. and will touch down at 4:20 p.m.

There will also be additional daily Cebu-Caticlan flights starting Dec. 1, according to PAL.

Meanwhile, starting Dec. 15, those in Central Luzon can have direct links to Visayas via Clark-Bacolod and Clark-Tagbilaran flights.

PR859 will operate four times weekly (Mondays/Wednesdays/Fridays/Sundays), departing Clark at 7 a.m. and arriving in Bacolod at 8:15 a.m. Return flight PR860 leaves Bacolod on the same days at 8:45 a.m. and touches down in Clark at 10:00 a.m.

PR2871 departs Clark daily at 3 p.m. and arrives in Tagbilaran at 4:20 p.m. Return flight PR2872 leaves Tagbilaran daily at 6:40 a.m. and touches down in Clark at 8 a.m.

PAL said it will also link Clark to Cagayan De Oro starting Dec. 15. PR833 takes off from Clark at 6:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and arrives in Cagayan De Oro at 8:10 a.m. Return flight PR834 departs on the same days at 8:50 a.m. and touches down at 10:30 a.m. (PR/PNA)