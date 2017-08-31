PB Lauds Honest Capitol Employee

A legislative staff under the Office of the Vice Governor was commended by the Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, Aug. 29 for his honesty in returning the money he found on the automated teller machine (ATM) last Aug. 23.

In a resolution authored by Victoria Corominas-Toribio, the PB lauded Jon Kristofer de Paula for his actions, turning over to the bank the P10,000 cash left behind by an identified woman who thought the ATM failed to dish out money when she attempted to make a withdrawal.

“I returned the money because I don’t want to ruin the reputation of the Vice Governor’s Office. Integrity is very important to me,” de Paula said.

The identity of the woman, however, was withheld from the public for reasons of privacy.

The 38-year-old de Paula, who has been working in the vice governor’s office for 13 years, recalled that he was standing next to the woman who walked away after waiting for several minutes for the ATM to dispense cash.

When it was his turn, the money emerged from the cash dispenser, de Paula said. Without hesitation, he took the money and turned it over to the security guard.

“The woman came back moments after and that was when she realized that the money she withdrew really came out from the machine,” de Paula narrated.

Upholding values

“I am so proud that he is one of our staff. During our meetings, I always emphasize the value of integrity and honesty in their work and in everything they do,” Vice Gov. Agnes A. Magpale said in an interview.

De Paula’s officemates also shared the same sentiment of the vice governor.

“The vice governor has always been emphasizing that public servants should be honest, dedicated and committed. We, as Jon’s officemates, are proud and happy of what he did even in times of temptation,” said Baciliso Sungkad Jr., chief of staff of Magpale.

Inside the vice governor’s office, a poster fastened on the wall listed 10 core values, including honesty, that all employees must upheld.

Meanwhile, the bank will give a Certificate of Appreciation and tokens to de Paula in recognition of his act of honesty.

