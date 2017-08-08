PhilHealth Reiterates P3-B Health Benefits for Poor Filipinos

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Thursday reiterated that Congress has allotted PHP3-billion to cover the premium payments for non-member patients who are identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as indigents.

Provincial PhilHealth coordinator Michelle C. Lopez, in a meeting with social workers and local officers here, said the fund allotment is included in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2017 and will cover all Filipino citizens who are yet to be members of the state insurance agency.

“Filipino citizens who will be covered under this provision, through a point of service (POS) program, must be classified as financially incapable to pay his/her PhilHealth membership, according to the DOH classification of indigents while those non-PhilHealth member patients with the capacity to pay for membership fee shall be registered with options of whether to pay the annual premium (currently PHP2,400) to immediately avail of benefits or the “no balance billing (NBB) or not pay the annual premium and just be advised on regular premium payments for future benefit availment,” Lopez said.

The PhilHealth coordinator explained that members who availed the program shall be included in the PhilHealth membership database for possible inclusion in the list of beneficiaries whose premiums are to be shouldered by the national government.

In case the actual cost of availment exceeds the amount appropriated, she said there is still no cost for the non-members.

“This will still be sourced from the savings of the national government or as accounts payable.’’

Lopez said PhilHealth will bill the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) the actual cost chargeable to the fund allotment on a quarterly basis. (Joel Mapiles/PNA)