PhilHealth Taps Private Schools in Teaching of Health Insurance

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with private schools to incorporate the teaching of PhilHealth program among grade 10 students in private schools in the province.

In the MOA signing rites at the Sugarland Hotel, PhilHealth Regional Vice President for Regional Office VI, Lourdes Diocson said they were also turning over a learner’s material that will guide the teacher in teaching the topic so that the students receive uniform information.

She said PhilHealth observed there was a variety of concepts that textbooks contain and the learner’s material will address the issue.

The program intends to instill in the minds of the students their right to be covered by health insurance noting that after they finish their grade 12 they will be already eligible for work.

It also aims to have the students multiply their knowledge by sharing what they know about PhilHealth first to their family members, friends and to the community.

She said teachers will only teach the basic concepts because they do not want to overwhelm the students, being mostly teenagers, with loads of information.

The topic will be taught in MAPEH subject under consumer health. Lessons include basic concepts on Philippine Health Insurance Corp, membership programs, becoming a member, benefits of a member, financial risk protection and various activities such as filling-out of PhilHealth forms.

Diocson said the public schools started to roll out the project last year.

Schools present during the MOA signing are Bacolod Tay Tung High Schools Inc., Binalbagan Catholic College, Inc., Colegio San Nicolas de Tolentino-Recoletos, Kabankalan Catholic College, Fellowship Baptist College, Mount Carmel College, Madeleine Academy, Pax Catholic Academy Diocese of Bacolod, Inc., Saint Columban’s Academy, Southland College, St. Scholastica’s Academy and St. John’s Institute. (JSC/Lljr/PIA6 Negros Occ)