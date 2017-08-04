Philippine Rowing Team Bags 3 Silvers, 2 Bronzes in Vietnam

The Philippine rowing team won three silver and two bronze medals in the 2017 Southeast Asia Junior and Senior Rowing Championships held at the Dong Xanh-Dong Nghe Lake in Da Nang’s Hoa Vang district in Vietnam last July 26-30.

Head coach Edgardo Maerina made the announcement on Wednesday during an interview with the government-run Sports Radio 918.

Maerina said the silvers came from Olympian Benjamin Tolentino Jr. in the men’s singles sculls event, SEA Games gold medalist Nestor Cordova and Roque Abala in the men’s doubles sculls event, and Melcah Jen Caballero and Joanie Delgaco in the women’s doubles sculls event.

Junior athlete Cris Nievarez, who is hoping to compete in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina, and Delgaco delivered the bronze medals.

Maerina, who saw action in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, noted that Vietnam and Indonesia won most of the gold medals at stake in the tournament.

He said the Philippine Rowing Association remains committed to strengthening its grassroots program to produce top-level athletes that will see action in future competitions, such as the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and the 2019 SEA Games. (Jean T. Malanum/PNA)