Philippines Wins 1 Gold, 4 Bronzes in Pencak Silat

The Philippines on Tuesday won one gold and three bronzes in the Tanding category of the 29th Southeast Asian Games pencak silat competition at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara here.

Dines Dumaan delivered the country’s 24th gold when he won the men’s Class A (45kg-55kg).

Indonesian Firman got the silver while Malaysian Mastafa Fitri and Singaporean Muhammad Ridhwan took the bronze medals.

The three Filipino bronze winners were Rick-Rod Ortega (men’s Class C 55kg-60kg), Jefferson Rhey Loon (men’s Class D 60kg-65kg) and Princesslyn Enopia (women’s Class A 45kg-50kg).

All four Filipino athletes won medals in the 2016 Asian Beach Games held in Danang, Vietnam.

Loon and Enopia won the silver medal while Dumaan and Ortega pocketed bronzes.