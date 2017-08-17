Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino on Kadayawan Week

The first Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino hit cinemas nationwide from August 16 to 22, which is also the Kadayawan week in Davao City.

Instead of Hollywood flicks, cinemas across the country will only be screening the 12 Filipino films which were chosen to be part of the PPP.

These films are 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Patay Na Si Hesus, Salvage, Bar Boys, AWOL, Bird Shot, Pauwi Na, Hamog, Mananggal sa Unit 23B, Star Na Si Van Damme Stallone, Triptiko, Paglipay.

Cinemas across Davao City is now screening these 12 films. Also part of the PPP is a film-acting workshop to be conducted by Film actress and current Film Development Council of the Philippine (FDCP) chair Liza Diño which will be held this August 26 to 27 at Cinematheque Davao.

The film-acting workshop in Davao City is part of a series of film education and appreciation workshops and lectures held throughout the country.

The PPP is organized by the FDCP to celebrate August “Buwan ng Wika” (National Language Month). Apart from the PPP, another film-related event in Davao is the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) 9th Cinema Rehiyon Film Festival which will be held this August 22-27 in Nabunturan, Compostela Valley.

Cinema Rehiyon is the largest film festivals in the country showcasing films from the different regions. (PIA/RG Alama)