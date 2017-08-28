PLDT, PAPTELCO Partner to Improve Digital Service in Philippines

PLDT and its mobile subsidiary Smart Communications have bolstered its partnership with local telco operators to further enhance delivery of digital services and content to homes and offices across the country.

PLDT and Smart, in collaboration with the Philippine Association of Private Telecommunications Companies Inc. (PAPTELCO), will offer new products and services such as Internet TV service iflix, WiFi access point, and PayMaya resellership in more areas to enable consumers to improve their digital experience.

“PLDT’s strong partnership with PAPTELCO has made it possible to offer these products and services that will benefit not only residential subscribers but also help businesses and organizations in regional areas,” PLDT Head of International and Carrier Business and PLDT Global President Katrina Luna-Abelarde said in a statement.

PLDT’s WiFi Access Point will enable PAPTELCO partners to offer WiFi access to businesses and offices and provide reliable connectivity to local government units, schools, hotels, resorts, transport terminals, etc.

iflix will also be available to PAPTELCO subscribers which features over 20,000 hours of popular movies and TV series including local and Asian content that can be watched simultaneously in up to five devices such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and stream up to two users.

Furthermore, the PayMaya-PAPTELCO can be utilized as a debit card by the customers. This service will enable PAPTELCO to become the biller or reloader of the mobile wallet similar to Smart Money as well as a bills payment center.

PayMaya Philippines, the pioneer in mobile money and payments and the first prepaid online payment app that enables people without a credit card to pay online, is a subsidiary of Voyager Innovations, the digital innovations company of the PLDT Group.

PAPTELCO is a nationwide organization of private telecom companies, classified under Public Telecommunications Carriers, operating local telephone services in the countryside. These are interconnected to the PLDT network, providing domestic and international voice and data services to residents and businesses in various provinces all over the country.

PLDT has invested PHP 300 billion or USD 6 billion over the last 10 years to roll out the country’s most extensive fixed and wireless network that includes a transmission and distribution network infrastructure which now has 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables, transporting the growing data traffic of PLDT and SMART. (ABP/PNA)