Powermat Technology to be Embedded in Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung, winner of “The Best Smartphone 2017″ with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ by EISA, announced Thursday that Powermat’s Inductive Wireless Charging will be included as a standard feature in their newest phone, the Galaxy Note8.

Powermat and Samsung have been strategic partners since 2015, working together to embed Inductive Wireless Charging into a growing number of devices, and set wireless charging as a standard feature in mobile devices. Samsung users will continue to live their lives at 100%, knowing they can wirelessly charge everywhere they go using Powermat’s Charging Spots located in public venues around the globe. Powermat continues to be the largest provider of wireless charging in public venues such as restaurants, coffee shops, universities, and more.

“It’s only natural that the Galaxy Note8 will include inductive wireless charging compatible with both WPC and AirFuel Inductive,” said Kisun Lee, Vice President of Power Solution, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“By the end of 2017, there will be millions of devices in the market with embedded Powermat technology, making Powermat’s technology the de facto standard for wireless charging,” said Elad Dubzinski, Powermat CEO. “This takes us one step forward in materializing the Powermat vision of a world without charging cables”.