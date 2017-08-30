PQA Partnered with Makx Excellence Portal to Strengthen its Presence Gearing Towards its 20th Founding Anniversary

The Philippine Quality Award (PQA) officially announced its partnership with Makx Excellence Portal (MEP), a multi-advocacy Learning and Development Events Production Company, to reinforce its presence in encouraging and engaging public, private and other organizations across all sectors; to strive for and attain performance excellence.

Department of Trade and Industry – Competitiveness Bureau (DTI-CB) Executive Director Virgilio P. Fulgencio himself, graced the MOA signing ceremony with MEP Founder and CEO, Mr. Mark Alleister M. Roa in 11 August 2017. DTI-CB is the implementing agency of the PQA and Philippine Quality Challenge (PQC). The partnership serves as one of the initiatives of the Bureau to further promote and raise awareness of the programs among the general public.

PQA is a national award program that recognizes achievements of public and private sector organizations in their journey towards performance excellence, created through Executive Order 448 on 03 October 1997 and on 28 February 2001 it was institutionalized through the signing of Republic Act 9013, also known as the Philippine Quality Award Act (See Implementing Rules and Regulations). The PQA sets a standard of excellence to help Filipino organizations achieve world-class performance.

To date, there are 78 PQA recognitions awarded (8 organizations re-apply), composed of 56 from the private sector (6 re-apply) and 22 from the public sector (2 re-apply).

MEP Founder Mak Roa said “As a Social Entrepreneur, it always excites me to meet and work with people and organizations that are in the trade of uplifting the lives of my fellow countrymen and create a positive impact to the social well-being of the Philippines in general. It’s the reason why MEP was founded. It is an honour to be PQA’s partner in promoting world-class competitiveness and excellence.”

MEP is the first multi-advocacy Learning and Development Events Production Company in the Philippines that aims to be one of the strongest support to worthy advocacies; serve as a Social-Marketing and Awareness Vehicle of its Clients; and, aims to be a gateway or “portal” of knowledge and skills, empowering the people to aid in strengthening the Philippines as a Nation.

“This year marks the 20th year of the PQA, and we want to make this program big and the next buzz word in the industry by encouraging organizations both from private and public to adopt the framework of global performance excellence; and with MEP as our partner in advocacy and marketing, we will be able to make this possible,” DTI-CB Executive Director Fulgencio said. (PQA)