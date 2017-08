Teach me Father

To do your will

Show me Father

How you feel

Open my mind

And let me see

The way I should live

The way I should be

Teach me to love

The way you do

Cleanse my heart

And make it new

Help me understand

The things I read

Give me knowledge

Of the things I need

Give me boldness

Like Apostle Paul

Open my ears

When you call

Give me strength

Like your loving son

Thank You Father

I know its done.

Chandra Harrington

www.inspirationalarchive.com