Provincial Vet to Monitor Poultry Ban

The Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) is watching over the enforcement of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI)’s order to sanction the movement of chicken and other poultry merchandises coming from Luzon following the avian influenza outbreak in the town of San Luis, Pampanga, late last week.

PVO’s Veda Manguilimotan said tight monitoring over the transport of chickens, ducks and quails from Manila will ensure that the bird flu won’t spread here in Cebu.

Pampanga is located 80 kilometers away from Manila.

“Gipugngan nato ang manok sa Luzon na di kaabot diri, so within the Visayas wala ta’y problema,” said Dr. Veda Manguilimotan.

Manguilimotan assured that the chicken meat served in fastfood chains in Cebu is safe since the supply came from local poultry farms.

However, Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said Cebuanos should not let their guard down despite the absence of a reported human contamination of the virus.

“Still, in the course of the declaration of avian influenza outbreak or bird flu in the country, all stakeholders are advised to implement strict biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the disease to Cebu,” Vincoy said.

Last Friday, Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol, through the BAI, issued an order temporarily banning the shipment of poultry products from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao to avoid the spill-over of bird flu virus which can cause illness and death to animals and humans.

Meanwhile, Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III said he already gave instructions to the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to be ready once the avian flu reaches Cebu.

“As soon as the news broke out of the bird flu in Pampanga, I asked (Dr. Rene) Catan of our preparations and he said he already alerted all the province-run hospitals,” Davide said in a press conference on Monday.

“We are not taking any chances. I hope that the bird flu won’t reach here,” he added.

Moreover, PHO head, Dr. Rene Catan, said they are monitoring cases of bird flu in the province.

“I told our hospital personnel to immediately report it to the PHO,” Catan said.

Briefer from DA identified the virus of Influenza that hit Pampanga as Type A H5.

cebu.gov.ph